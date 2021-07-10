Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.46 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.