Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,342 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of TGT stock remained flat at $$248.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,787. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

