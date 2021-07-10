Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

