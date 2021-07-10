TD Securities Cuts Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

