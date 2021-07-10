Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TCHBF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Tecan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TCHBF remained flat at $$532.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.64. Tecan Group has a one year low of $392.00 and a one year high of $532.00.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

