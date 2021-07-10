Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

