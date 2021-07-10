Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 143,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,724. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $944.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several research firms have commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.