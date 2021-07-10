Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.40. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

