Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,514. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

