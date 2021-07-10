Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

