Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells $788,250.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $788,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 777.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

