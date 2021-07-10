Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on the stock.

Shares of TENG opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.70. Ten Lifestyle Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.03.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

