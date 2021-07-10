Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 378397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

