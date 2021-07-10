Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $656.95. 18,140,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,723,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.04. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 billion, a PE ratio of 656.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,925 shares of company stock valued at $69,658,602. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

