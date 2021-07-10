Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,592,634 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $41,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,939. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

