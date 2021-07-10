Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCBI. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.24. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

