Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

