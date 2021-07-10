TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 147,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,295. TFI International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

