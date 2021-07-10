TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.38. 147,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

