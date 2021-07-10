The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,490.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,304.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $973.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,044.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $583.97 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.