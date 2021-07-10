The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

