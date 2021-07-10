The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 6.1%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 9,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 591,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

