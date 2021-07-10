The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $71.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

