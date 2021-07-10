The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €109.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.30 ($114.47).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.18. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

