The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

