The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €360.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €318.45 ($374.65) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €294.95. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.