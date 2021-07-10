The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce sales of $17.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.89 million and the highest is $17.70 million. The Joint posted sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year sales of $75.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $76.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $97.09 million, with estimates ranging from $93.47 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 143,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58. The Joint has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

