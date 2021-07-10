The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 23.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

