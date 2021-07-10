The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

