ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

ThredUp stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $10,074,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

