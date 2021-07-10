Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $30,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.37 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

