Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $36.51 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $36,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.