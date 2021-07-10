Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $42.13 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.93% of Element Solutions worth $42,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

