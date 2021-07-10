Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,470 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,891,000 after buying an additional 54,237 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.76 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.