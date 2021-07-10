Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$474.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$360.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

