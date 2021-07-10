Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.43 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 129.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006604 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

