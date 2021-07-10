TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $223.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BLD. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.08.
BLD stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $68,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $46,445,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $43,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.
