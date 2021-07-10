Toroso Investments LLC Buys 24,884 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 147.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.