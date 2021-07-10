Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.24.

Shares of CHTR opened at $736.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.46. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.87 and a 52-week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

