Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.