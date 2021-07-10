Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $950.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $960.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $866.68. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

