Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $103.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.57 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $397.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSQ. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.