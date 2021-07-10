TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Purchases 103,082 Shares of Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 103,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,028,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,145,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.