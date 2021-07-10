TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TPIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

