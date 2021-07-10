Trabzonspor Fan Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.59 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00008050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.00393958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

