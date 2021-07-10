Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 45,445 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,620 call options.

PAGS stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

