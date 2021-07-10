Traders Buy Large Volume of Endeavor Group Call Options (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,543 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,171% compared to the average volume of 751 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.92.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 26.73 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

