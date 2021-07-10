trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,465 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $3.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.