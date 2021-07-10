trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 46,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,465 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

