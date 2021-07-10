trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

