True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNT.UN shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 188,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,319. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The stock has a market cap of C$652.13 million and a PE ratio of 20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

